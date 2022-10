Paul Hodes speaks with Attorney Mike Lewis, former New Hampshire Prosecutor and advocate for child welfare about the failure’s of society in general and New Hampshire in particular to prioritize the welfare of children. They discuss an upcoming law review article Mike coauthored with his wife, Leah Plunkett, about child welfare in the post-Dobbs era and what can be done, including by those who claim to be “pro-life”, about truly caring for the lives and welfare of our children.