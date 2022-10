This week on Facing the Future, we hear from Gordon Gray, Director of Fiscal Policy at the American Action Forum. He has written a new paper with a proposal that could add another 900,000 new Americans to the labor force of this country and reduce the major backlog of legal immigration by making a modest investment in the federal agency charged with processing skilled work visa applications. Gray estimates it could add more than $100 billion in economic output every year.

