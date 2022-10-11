Beyond Politics with Annie Duke | You Should Have Quit

Quitting gets a bad rap. But the thing is, we know from psychological research, behavioral economics, and the professionals who help top business leaders to make decisions that actually, we should be doing a lot more of it, and a lot sooner. In fact, most us stick with losing propositions far too long, and a lot of the time the smartest decision is to make s strategic decision to focus on something else. So why don’t we? And can we learn to be better judges of when to throw in the towel?

Our guest, Annie Duke, is well known to anyone who got caught up in the poker boom of the mid 2000s as one of the top professionals in the game, but over a decade ago she quit, and now she’s a bestselling author, a corporate speaker, and consultant on decision-making, as well as Special Partner focused on Decision Science at First Round Capital Partners, a seed stage venture fund. Her newest book is Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away. For our WKXL radio listeners she’s also a Concord New Hampshire native.