Capitol Closeup: The Wind in The Willows

Paul speaks with Karen Braz, award-winning director of the Concord Community Players’ production of The Wind in The Willows. They cover Karen’s remarkable career in theater and as an American Sign Language interpreter and talk about the show, a new adaptation for young performers based on the 2017 West End production. This show marks the kick off of the Community Players 95th season, and harkens back to the very first Concord Children’s Theater Project inaugural show 27 years ago.

