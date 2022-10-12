Cail & Company LIVE with Sam Hammerman

Sam Hammerman is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist currently based in Manchester, New Hampshire. His music lives in the Pop world, with a melodic sensibility steeped in the sounds of classic soul, rock and jazz. Some of his influences include Jeff Buckley, John Mayer, Radiohead, The Beatles and Bruno Major. His songs reverberate from the human experience, from personal struggles and relationships to profound transcendence and freedom. The music carries an uplifting, spiritual and meditative undertone.

Sam trained at Berklee College of Music and has released two EP’s and several singles thus far. PopMatters describes his song “Miss the Days” as “soulful and sweet, presented in top-notch form.” In Fall 2018, he released a “live-in-studio” Video EP, that was recorded in NYC solo and with his band. The album has a more raw, spontaneous feel, and is all about capturing the joy of the moment and different flavors of his artistry. He performs regularly in New England and elsewhere, aiming to spread the good vibes wherever he goes.

For more information on Sam and his upcoming performances, please visit his website at https://www.samhammerman.com