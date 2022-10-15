The New England Take: James McKim

James McKim of the Manchester, NH NAACP discusses the incident of a racist social media post from a Trinity High School student and how much of the information released on the matter is based on rumor. Learn more about James’ company Organizational Ignition at https://organizationalignition.com

