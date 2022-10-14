Great Ideas: Is the 2022 Election Going to Work?

We’ve all heard about profound challenges facing American elections and the people who run them. As we approach the 2022 midterms we wanted to check in with one of America’s leading experts to see whether things are on track to run smoothly, or if maneuvers to harass election administrators, suppress votes, or even subvert elections are still coning to be a major concern.

Bob Brandon helped establish the Fair Election Center 16 years ago, and it continues to support election reform, litigation, advocacy, student engagement, and getting people to work at the polls to make the cogs and gears of our democracy run.