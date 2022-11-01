Capitol Closeup: Reproductive Rights, Parental Rights, and Health Care on the Line

Paul speaks with Zandra Rice Hawkins and Sarah Robinson of Granite State progress about Women’s Reproductive rights, the Right Wing attempt by NH Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and his cronies to pit parents against teachers and school boards with the purported “Parental Rights” push, designed to limit what schools can offer to LGBTQ+ and transgender students, and the landmark health care legislation passed by President Biden and Democrats in Congress which will help thousands of Granite Staters pay for medication and health care.