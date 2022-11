Andrew Heaton is a comedian, author, and political satirist. He’s also the host of “The Political Orphanage” a comedy and news podcast. As a couple of passionate moderates, Matt and Andrew dive into some of the goings-on in politics recently that are driving us the most nuts. Then we get into some of the really good ideas we’ve heard on our shows recently, from why multi-member congressional districts might fix some of our partisanship to how to survive a nuclear war.