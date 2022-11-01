The New England Take: Bonnie Sisak, Esq.

Bonnie Sisak, Esq. of Connolly Law PLLC joins the show to discuss a lawsuit revolving around the Manchester School District’s transgender policy allegedly interfering with a mother’s rights as a parent. Read the article discussed on NH Journal at https://nhjournal.com/nh-judge-parental-rights-not-absolute-in-new-hampshire/

