New Hampshire Bulletin: 2022 Debates

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss the US senate and NH gubernatorial debates they cohosted with NHPR. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com
