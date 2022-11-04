New Hampshire Bulletin: Housing and EFA

Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss $50 million going to apartment construction, rental relief funding, and possible expanding of ‘education freedom account’ program. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com

Articles discussed

