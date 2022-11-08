Beyond Politics: The Huge Part of the Midterms You Haven’t Heard About

In 1984, Ronald Reagan won a landslide re-election as President on a message of economic recovery, despite prices and unemployment being higher than when he took office. This year, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have a record of achievements that absolutely dwarfs Reagan’s, and not just on the economy — though the greatest one year job growth in history is a good start. Yet, you probably haven’t heard anything about it. Based on Matt Robison’s article for The Editorial Board, former Biden ad-maker Cliff Schecter and Matt go through what that record is, and why the accomplishments that should make this election a slam dunk have been absent from the political conversation.

