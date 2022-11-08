Capitol Closeup: Carlos Cardona | Rising Democratic Star

Paul interviews Democratic leader Carlos Cardona of Laconia. A rising star in New Hampshire Politics, Cardona talks about growing up in a poor village in Puerto Rico without electricity or running water. After moving to New Hampshire and graduating from Laconia High School, Cardona has devoted himself to political action. As a gay Latino, Cardona has been a powerful advocate for fairness, equity and justice, facing down white supremacists and breaking through political prejudice. He believes the New Hampshire Democratic Party has changed, expanding and accepting a new generation of leaders ready to meet today’s challenging times.

