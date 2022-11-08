Beyond Politics: Bernie’s Former Chief | This Ain’t Over

The midterms could still go either way. That’s the message from Michaeleen Crowell, former Chief of Staff and strategist for Bernie Sanders. She’s the rare Washington insider with insights from across the full political spectrum, someone who’s seen Democratic and Republican polling and who thinks this election is still up for grabs. Is a Republican sweep possible? Sure she says. But, is a Democratic win possible? Absolutely. Also…why Democrats’ accomplishments have gotten buried, and who’s been holding the shovel.

