The New England Take: New Hampshire Bulletin’s Annmarie Timmins on Media Bias

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins the show to discuss the problem of bias and editorial shift in journalism from the perspective of a reporter. More from her at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Pocket Casts.

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR