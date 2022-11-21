Beyond Politics: (Part 2) The 10 Questions That Will Consume the Next Two Years

Part two of the conversation with Dr. William Ewell, a political science professor and expert on Congress and American elections, discussions the odds that: Democrats will reverse their decline among Hispanic voters in 2024, Biden will be impeached, Republicans will learn their lesson and run more moderate candidates in swing districts, Democrats look back in two years and realize there were some major downsides to how well they did in the 2022 midterms, and that we have a constitutional meltdown in 2024.

