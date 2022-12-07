Cail & Company LIVE | “A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story”

NCCA at Jean’s Playhouse and Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative team up to bring “A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story” to life on stage! This production, adapted by Joel Mercier, features a bright score, some twists and turns in the plot, stunning costumes and special effects, and some frightful ghosts, all while staying true to Dickens’ original novella.

Today, we welcome Joel Mercier on the show, as well as award-winning actor, Ray Dudley, who is playing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

For more information & tickets, please visit https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-even