Beyond Politics: Taking on the Mental Health Crisis

John Broderick was Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. When John’s son was just 13, he began suffering from anxiety and depression, conditions that went unrecognized and undiagnosed for years. His family went on a very public and painful journey, luckily, one they all survived and healed from.

If you recognize this story, it’s because we told it with John on this show a little over a year ago. And in fact, when we won a New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Award, that was the show we submitted to the jury. John is back with us now to talk about his campaign to change the culture, stigma, and shame around mental illness that for generations has kept too many people feeling alone and afraid to step out of the shadows. He’s written a new book Backroads and Highways: My Journey of Discovery on Mental Health.