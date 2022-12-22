New Hampshire Headlines: Amanda Gokee

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on New Hampshire Headlines to discuss butterfly preservation, energy prices, and the high cost of a rescue. More from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
Articles Discussed
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/12/14/butterfly-conservation-depends-on-volunteers-and-donations/
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/co-ops-electric-rates-to-decrease-in-february/
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/12/19/cost-of-new-hampshire-search-and-rescue-missions-continues-to-rise/