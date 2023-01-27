New Hampshire Headlines: Paul Cuno-Booth

Reporter Paul Cuno-Booth, a freelance journalist reporting for New Hampshire Public Radio, discusses his reporting on an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs, a lawsuit on boarding psychiatric patients, and access to an effective opioid addiction treatment. Follow Paul at https://twitter.com/paulcunobooth
Articles Discussed
- https://www.nhpr.org/health/2023-01-20/animal-tranquilizer-xylazine-tranq-dope-street-drugs-new-hampshire-harm-reduction
- https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2023-01-12/nh-hospitals-sue-to-stop-state-from-boarding-psychiatric-patients-in-their-ers
- https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2023-01-12/a-new-law-could-make-it-easier-to-access-an-effective-opioid-addiction-treatment-in-nh