Facing The Future: With Divided Government, Is There Hope for Immigration Reform?

This week on Facing the Future, we talk to Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center about whether the humanitarian and security crisis along the US-Mexican border will be enough to enact some fixes to our broken immigration system. Even with Republicans now controlling the House in a divided Congress, bipartisan talks are underway.

Plus, we’ll get analysis on the Biden administration’s latest move on student loans, which may turn the federal program into grants for college.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR