Facing The Future: With Divided Government, Is There Hope for Immigration Reform?

This week on Facing the Future, we talk to Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center about whether the humanitarian and security crisis along the US-Mexican border will be enough to enact some fixes to our broken immigration system. Even with Republicans now controlling the House in a divided Congress, bipartisan talks are underway.

Plus, we’ll get analysis on the Biden administration’s latest move on student loans, which may turn the federal program into grants for college.