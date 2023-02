On today’s episode of, “Cail & Company LIVE,” we welcome back Anna Brown, Director of Research and Development at Citizens Count. Anna has been with the organization since 2011. She is responsible for tracking, analyzing, and summarizing the roughly 2,000 bills and 1,000 candidates that move through New Hampshire every two years. She gathers legislators’ voting records as well as a wide variety of hard-to-find metrics on each elected official’s work in office.

Share this: Share

Reddit