Cail & Company LIVE with Keith Nyhan & Scott Spradling

The first Tuesday of each month WKXL teams up with the New Hampshire Insurance Department to share the story of their service to Granite Staters. In today’s segment the Department’s Director of Consumer Services, Keith Nyhan, explained the units of the N.H.I.D. which he oversees.

Also, Scott Spradling of the Spradling Group gave us an update on a very special raffle being held by “Swim With a Mission”. The prize is an authentic 2003 New England Patriots Super Bowl championship ring valued at $70,000.00. All proceeds will go the the charity’s mission to help veterans and their families. To enter the drawing, the website is www.swam.org.