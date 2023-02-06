Cail & Company LIVE with Neil Levesque & John Leahy

Monday’s program featured Neil Levesque, the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College. The discussion concerned the weekend vote by the Democratic National Committee to strip New Hampshire of its’ First in the Nation Presidential Primary status and award it to South Carolina. During the interview Mr. Levesque accused the D.N.C. of trying to “rig” the primary process and also assured us that New Hampshire would still be the first primary state since it is a state law.

Also, Hockey East broadcaster John Leahy joined the show to recap the weekend action in College Hockey’s top conference and preview tonight’s opening round of the annual Beanpot Tournament in Boston.