Facing The Future: Needed | Bipartisan Action on Fiscal Policy in Divided Government

This week on Facing the Future, we check in with Ben Ritz – director of the Center for Funding America’s Future with the Progressive Policy Institute. Ben has written a number of recent works including one exploring what President Biden’s call in the State of the Union Address to ‘stand up for seniors’ means for Social Security and Medicare when their trust funds are on track to run out of money in the next few years. And, how to move forward meaningful, bipartisan fiscal policy in a divided Congress.