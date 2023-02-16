Cail & Company LIVE with Evan Drellich & David D’Onofrio

Veteran baseball writer Evan Drellich discusses his new book, ”Winning Fixes Everything…How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess”. It’s the story of the Houston Astros cheating scandal which led to multiple suspensions and fines but not the retraction of their 2017 World Series Championship.

Also David D’onofrio, Regional Sales Manager of All Energy Solar on the growth of solar energy in the state since 2016 and how more and more people are exploring solar as their primary source of energy for homes and businesses.