New Hampshire Headlines: Damien Fisher

Reporter Damien Fisher joins A. J. Kierstead to talk about confusion over the latest “Laurie List,” Democrats’s latest attempts to get rid of Education Freedom Accounts, and the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart. You can find his reporting at https://indepthnh.org and https://nhjournal.com
Articles discussed
- https://indepthnh.org/2023/02/15/confusion-over-release-of-latest-laurie-list-of-police-with-credibility-issues/
- https://nhjournal.com/in-divided-house-nh-dems-continue-attacks-on-popular-efa-program/