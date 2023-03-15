Facing The Future: The Biden Fiscal Year 2024 Federal Budget Proposal in Colors

This week on Facing the Future, we have an in-house panel of Concord Coalition experts – policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson – evaluate the validity and credibility of President Biden’s recently released Fiscal Year 2024 federal budget plan. The President did propose some changes to Medicare and a significant amount of new revenue, but his plan comes up short in other areas. We take a look at the budget through a set of criteria we developed and assign some color codes – green, yellow and red – to tell us whether the President’s budget meets the mark.

