Cail & Company LIVE with Paul Brogan & Margaret Porter

Local authors Margaret Porter and Paul Brogan joined the show to talk about the upcoming “More Conversations with Concord-Area Authors”. The program is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 PM, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street in Concord. In addition to Porter and Brogan, other local authors to be featured will be Kathleen D. Bailey, Sarah McCraw Crow and Dan Lawton.

The evening will be hosted by broadcast journalist Laura Knoy. Admission is free but tickets will be required. They are available at no charge at the Bank of N.H. Stage box office throughout the week or on line at ccanh.com