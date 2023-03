Chris Hatfield joined the show live from Fort Myers, Florida, the Spring Training home of the Boston Red Sox. Chris is the Executive Editor of soxprospects.com a website that follows and analyzes the progress of the top minor league players in the Red Sox organization.

We also welcome John Leahy, an award winning sports play by play broadcaster who has been on the air since 1995. He is currently the voice of Merrimack College Men’s and Women’s hockey on ESPN+.