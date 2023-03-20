Your Health NH with Jason Bonilla

Jason Bonilla Joined Your Health NH to talk about the Equity Leaders Fellowship (ELF) program that was developed by leaders of color for leaders of color in New Hampshire. Jason is the Director of ELF and the overall goal of ELF is dual: to build a deep understanding of equity and capacity for collective impact around priority issues for communities of color, and; to build a network of engaged fellows/alumni, mentors, community advisors, and faculty with strong personal and professional relationships.

Other participants in the show were Jodi Harper, Sandra Osorio and Nitanga Jean De Dieu who are leading Southern NH AHEC wellness programs.

ELF Istagram – https://www.instagram.com/equity.leaders.fellowship/

Linkedin – https://www.linkedin.com/company/nh-elf/