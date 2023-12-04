Your Health New Hampshire | Diabetes Awareness Month

Join us as we celebrate Diabetes Awareness month by continuing the conversation with Samantha Carpenterie, Registered Nurse and Certified Diabetes Educator about living a fulfilling and successful life with Diabetes. Samantha joins us from Lamprey Health Care where she educates and supports patients with Diabetes, Pre-Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes.

Today we are discussing living with diabetes, how to manage diabetes in a healthy, successful, and fulfilling way and some of the common misconceptions regarding diabetes. We also have Jodi Harper, Assistant Director of AHEC, joining us with her own personal testimonial.

There are lots of opportunities to get involved with self-management classes, you can check out the list of upcoming workshops at https://www.snhahec.org/upcoming-workshops.html, and you can sign up for Walk with Ease any time at www.startwalkwithease.org/nhdhhs.