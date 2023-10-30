Your Health New Hampshire | Mental Health Wellness During The Holidays

On today’s episode we talk about how to be mindful of our mental wellness during the holiday season. Carli and Jodi were joined by Leah Elliot from The Nashua Department of Public Health and Community Services. If you want to learn more about Leah and the work she does in Nashua head to

Leah Elliott, LICSW, CPS has been in her role as the Behavioral Health Specialist with the City of Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services, for almost two years. Leah obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and Law from Suffolk University and her Masters of Social Work degree from the University of New Hampshire. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and a Certified Prevention Specialist. Leah is attending Antioch University’s Doctorate of Psychology program, and will be continuing to expand her knowledge and skills. Leah is passionate about social justice and assuring people have access to services to meet their needs.

Remember, our mental health and our physical health are very intertwined. If you want to join our classes to learn more about managing your chronic conditions and how your mental health can be impacted, head to https://www.snhahec.org/upcoming-workshops.html for classes starting soon! And you can sign up for Walk with Ease any time at www.startwalkwithease.org/nhdhhs