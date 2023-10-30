Cail & Company LIVE | Cryptocurrency Edition

Join us today as we dive into the fascinating world of cryptocurrencies with our special guest, Jim – a bona fide expert in the field!

Curious about what exactly cryptocurrency is and how it works? Don’t worry, Jim will break it down in simple terms, making it easy for everyone to understand.

Whether you’re a seasoned blockchain enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the crypto waters, this episode is for you! Tune in and discover how you can harness the power of cryptocurrencies to navigate the digital landscape.