Cail & Company LIVE with Scott Spradling

Scott Spradling of The Spradling Group and the Scott Spradling Band joined us in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. As a reporter at WMUR TV for more than two decades, Scott was able to give us the intricacies of what takes place in a newsroom when a major story is breaking and what has to go on behind- the-scenes and in front of the camera.

Also discussed was the upcoming New Hampshire Primary, a primary season in which the sitting president will not be on the ballot and his predecessor, who is on the ballot, is under criminal investigation.