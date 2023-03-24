New Hampshire Headlines: Ethan DeWitt

Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the New Hampshire parental bill of rights bills and a possible repeal of the communications service tax. More from Ethan at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
Articles Discussed
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2023/03/22/parental-bill-of-rights-narrowly-fails-in-nh-house-but-debate-isnt-over-yet/
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2023/03/21/as-republicans-seek-repeal-of-communications-service-tax-democrats-warn-its-too-soon/