Facing the Future in Iowa | Our Long Term Fiscal and Economic Challenges

This week on facing the future, we travel to Iowa to get some perspectives on the long-term fiscal and economic challenges facing the United States. We are joined by a panel of experts from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business to look at short and long-term economic trends and how to bring down the cost of healthcare.

They were joined by Concord Coalition chief economist Steve Robinson who takes a look at the current debt limit fight in Congress, and what is at stake for our economy. Plus, how can we avoid the Social Security Trust Fund going insolvent which could mean major benefit cuts for seniors.