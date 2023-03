Laura Knoy and Paul Brogan discuss the upcoming “More Conversations With Concord Area Authors” which is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 at the Bank of New Hampshire stage in downtown Concord. The event will be hosted by Laura Knoy.

Laura was the award-winning host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s “The Exchange” which ran for 25 years and is now working on her first book. Paul has authored 3 books including his latest, “A Sprinkling of Stardust Over the Outhouse”