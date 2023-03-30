Artful Living with Yasamin Safarzadeh

Join us today on Artful Living as we discuss the exciting classes and events offered at Kimball Jenkins with Program Director, Yasamin Safarzadeh!

Kimbal Jenkins Mission – Taken from https://www.kimballjenkins.com/

Kimball Jenkins is celebrating 40 years of creating strong relationships within our local community through art, history, and culture. We do this through a lens of centering under-represented voices and removing barriers to traditionally marginalized communities. Our success is built on creating a wide circle, and collaborating with other organizations for shared impact. We are proud to serve as an important cultural and economic hub for artists and events within the region.