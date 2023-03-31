New Hampshire Headlines: Jeff Feingold

Editor Jeff Feingold of the NH Business Review joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the skilled labor shortage, UNH’s “The Edge at West End”, and the latest with Rivier University. https://nhbr.com to get more from Jeff.
Articles discussed
- https://www.nhbr.com/report-probes-at-shortage-of-skilled-preservation-trades-workers-in-northeast/
- https://extension.unh.edu/resource/research-report-understanding-advancing-preservation-trades-2023
- https://www.nhbr.com/unhs-vision-of-new-innovation-ecosystem-takes-shape-in-durham/
- https://www.nhbr.com/work-begins-on-new-residence-halls-at-universitys-rivier-village-development/