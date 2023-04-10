Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – Nicole Knox Murphy

Nicole Knox Murphy is a multi-award winning singer-songwriter whose true genre is country. She has performed her original song, “My 603”, at the New Hampshire State House in front of the legislature. The N.H. General Court officially officially expressed its’ appreciation to Nicole for her New Hampshire-oriented composition.

Nicole has been playing professionally for more than 12 years and has appeared at over 100 different venues all over New England. She has received numerous awards on the state and national level for her songwriting.