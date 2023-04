WKXL welcomes Concord native Lucas Gallo. Lucas has been writing and performing music in New England for more than 20 years. His lyrics resonate with ideas of resiliency, love and light and his guitar playing combines many elements and musical styles to create something purely unique.

Over the years, Lucas has shared the stage with a number of artists including Little Feat, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki trio and the Adam Ezra Group.