Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – Andriana Gnap

This morning WKXL will spotlight a local artist with an International flair! Andriana Gnap is an American singer/songwriter with a strong connection to her Ukrainian heritage.

She has appeared as a vocalist, violinist, actress and dancer at venues such as the Williamstown Theatre Festival with Kate Burton and Broadway director Roger Rees, the Lyric Stage in Boston and the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. While Andriana can be heard performing various styles of music, Ukrainian folk songs remain closest to her heart. Her love of the Ukrainian culture comes from her grandparents who immigrated to the U.S. after being displaced from their homeland during World War Two.