Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – Andrew North & The Rangers

Andrew North and the Rangers is made up of small town friends brought together by an adventurous approach to music. The sextet spans different ages, hometowns and musical backgrounds but they hit it off quickly at local open mic nights. Over the years they have honed their craft, drawing from the technical fireworks of classic rock, the spontaneity of jazz, the light-hearted fun of the jam scene and even the intricate passages of classic composition. Their debut album, “Phosphorescent Snack”, showcases their genre-bending style and whimsical sense of humor.

Andrew North and the Rangers’ forthcoming release will be “Thanks for the Warning Volume One, Live in 2022”, the group’s first live album, arriving on May 12.