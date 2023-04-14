New Hampshire Headlines: Hadley Barndollar

Reporter Hadley Barndollar of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to talk about harm reduction, PFAS, and clean hydrogen hubs. More from her at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Articles Discussed

https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2023/04/12/on-the-front-lines-of-nhs-overdose-crisis-with-a-life-saving-van/

https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/pappas-backs-federal-legislation-to-address-pfas-rebate-tax-issue/

https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2023/04/13/new-hampshire-sits-out-on-3-6b-northeast-clean-hydrogen-hub-proposal/