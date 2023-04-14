Cail & Company LIVE | Local Musicians Week – Sam Hammerman

Singer/songwriter Sam Hammerman will close out the week on April 14. Sam is a multi-instrumentalist currently based in Manchester, N.H. His music lives in the pop world with a melodic sensibility steeped in the sounds of classic soul, rock and jazz. Some of his influences include John Mayer, Radiohead, the Beatles and Jeff Buckley.

Sam’s music carries an uplifting, spiritual and meditative undertone. His training came at Berklee College of Music in Boston. He has two EP’s and several singles available on the Internet.