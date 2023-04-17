Your Health NH with Wendy Lannon And Lori Chabot

Wendy Lannon and Lori Chabot from Exeter Hospital joined Your Health NH to talk about Advance Care Planning and Creating an Advance Directive. Lori Chabot is the Director of Risk Management and Patient Rights and Wendy Lannon is the Program Manager-Wellness Services and Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse Navigator.

Other participants in the show were Nitanga Jean De Dieu who is part of the team that is leading Southern NH AHEC wellness programs.

Foundation for Healthy Communities website has tools and information, including the Advance Care Planning Guide, to help adults who live in NH understand and complete advance directives | Advance Care Planning – FHC (healthynh.org)

The Conversation Project website has guides, workbooks and other resources to help adults have conversations and take action about their wishes and decisions for end of life care: The Conversation Project – Have You Had The Conversation? Part One – Advance Care Planning Part Two – Advance Care Planning