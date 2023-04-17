Cail & Company LIVE with Tim Sink & Mary McGahan

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President Tim Sink joined the conversation to talk about the mission of the Chamber and its’ over 900 members and growing. The Greater Concord Chamber has had a positive impact on many local charitable organizations over the years and has a long established program for high school sophomores called Capital Area Student Leadership. In addition, the organization has a travel program for the public and this year’s destination is Italy. More information is available at www.concordnhchamber.com!

Also with us on the program, Mary Mcgahan, from the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Concord Contemporary Club a nonprofit organization which raises funds for many organizations throughout the area including the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire. On Thursday, CCCNH will be the beneficiary of the “Mr. Concord” competition which will be held at The Barn at Bull Meadow in Concord. You can get more information at (603) 225-7376 or [email protected]