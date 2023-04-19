Facing The Future: Young People Compete in The 2023 “Fiscal Challenge” in Washington DC

Facing the Future was in Washington DC this week for the national finals of the annual “Fiscal Challenge” competition among college students all over the country. The students put forward some thorough and well-researched plans to reduce the national debt as a share of the American economy over the next 30 years.

Concord Coalition Communications Director Av Harris spoke in detail with the college teams about their proposals to raise revenue, reduce federal spending, and grow the economy. He also spoke with professor Sita Slavov of George Mason University’s Schar School of Public Policy, who evaluated and scored these plans as one of the fiscal challenge judges.